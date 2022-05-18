Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 590,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.79. 13,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,276. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

