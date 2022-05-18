Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 590,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.
NYSE GLOB traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.79. 13,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,276. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
