Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 155,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,602.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

