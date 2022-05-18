GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.67.

GNNDY stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

