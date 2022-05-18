GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get GoHealth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOCO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.47.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoHealth (GOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.