Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
GOL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 18,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,728. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.