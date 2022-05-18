Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

GOL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 18,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,728. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

