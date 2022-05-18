Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 257,718 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,474 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

