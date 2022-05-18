Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Acquires 72,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,568,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,395,261.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton purchased 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$92.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton acquired 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,690.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Antonio Canton bought 2,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$487.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Antonio Canton purchased 6,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,267.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Antonio Canton acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,283.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Antonio Canton bought 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Gold Springs Resource ( TSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

