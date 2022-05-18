GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

GLDG stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoldMining by 37.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GoldMining by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

