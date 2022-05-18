Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTIM. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

