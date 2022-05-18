Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWII. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $208,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWII stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Good Works II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

