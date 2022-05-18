Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Up 26.2% in April

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 6,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

