Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRCL. BTIG Research started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.27. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.