Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL) Insider Roby Zomer Buys 462,500 Shares

Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL – Get Rating) insider Roby Zomer purchased 462,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($91,222.88).
Shares of GPL stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Graft Polymer Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.46 ($0.28).
Graft Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)
