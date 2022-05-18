Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL) Insider Roby Zomer Buys 462,500 Shares

Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL – Get Rating) insider Roby Zomer purchased 462,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($91,222.88).

Shares of GPL stock opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Graft Polymer Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.46 ($0.28).

Get Graft Polymer alerts:

Graft Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer modification technologies and techniques in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers GRAFTABOND, a line of graft/block copolymers for combining various polymers with fiberglass, carbon fiber, mineral and natural fillers, and mixed polymer waste; GRAFTALEN, a line of reactive solid super-concentrates for polyolefin rheology modification, e-modulus enhancers, PET/PBT chain extenders, and AOX masterbatch; GRAFTAPOR, a line of porous polymer-carriers for use in liquid chemicals; and GRAFTAMID, a line of high-temperature elastomers based on nanostructured polyolefin-polyamide alloys for use in high-tech hardening modifiers in polyamide compounds, as well as use as an independent compound in hot melt adhesives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graft Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graft Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.