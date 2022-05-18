Grainger (LON:GRI) PT Raised to GBX 290

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 358 ($4.41).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.22. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.