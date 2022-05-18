Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Barclays

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTC GRGTF remained flat at $$3.37 during trading on Wednesday. Grainger has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

