Grant Pickering Sells 11,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,894 shares in the company, valued at $16,830,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $263,780.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 299,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

