Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO James C. Ryan Sells 11,511 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $230,335.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

