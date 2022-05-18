Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Great Ajax has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

