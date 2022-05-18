Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

