Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GECC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

GECC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

