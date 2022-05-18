Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

GECC opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

