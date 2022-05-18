Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GEG opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,710,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,697.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 1,369,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $2,479,671.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,647.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,513,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

