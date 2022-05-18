Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

