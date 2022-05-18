GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenBox POS is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. GreenBox POS is based in SAN DIEGO, CA. “

Shares of GBOX stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $16.50.

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. On average, research analysts expect that GreenBox POS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBOX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 481.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

