Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GREE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

