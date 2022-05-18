Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

