Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

