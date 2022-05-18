Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 699,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,467. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.23. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.42). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

