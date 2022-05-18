Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Insider Buys £36,640 in Stock

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) insider Sarah Ing purchased 4,000 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £36,640 ($45,167.65).

Gresham House stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 915.75 ($11.29). 169,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 917.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 888.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £350.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.99. Gresham House plc has a one year low of GBX 751 ($9.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Gresham House’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264 ($15.58).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

