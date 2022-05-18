Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $37.82.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

