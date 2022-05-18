Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 23.7% in April

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,180,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,783,510 shares of company stock worth $31,726,491 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 54,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Groupon has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

