Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $10.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.93. 40,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,581. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.4113 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

