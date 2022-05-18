Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Announces $0.09 Annual Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

