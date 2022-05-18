GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of GTYH opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.42. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GTY Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GTY Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 543,250 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in GTY Technology by 34.8% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GTY Technology by 37.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in GTY Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.