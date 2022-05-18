Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $708.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

