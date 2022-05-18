Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAPP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Happiness Development Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Development Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Happiness Development Group by 164.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 129,693 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Happiness Development Group stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Happiness Development Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

