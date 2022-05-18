Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/17/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/23/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $22.74.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
