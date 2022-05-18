Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00.

5/16/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

5/9/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/23/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

