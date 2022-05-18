Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €28.00 Price Target

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective from Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INH. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on INDUS in a report on Friday, March 25th.

INDUS stock opened at €27.25 ($28.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. INDUS has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 1-year high of €37.40 ($38.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.04.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

