Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Alberta Investment Management Sells 1,182,012 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hayward by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

