Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) VP Fernando Blasco Sells 78,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $160,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Fernando Blasco sold 1,477 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $21,416.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hayward by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hayward by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

