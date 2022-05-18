HC Wainwright Trims Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Target Price to $9.00

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

