HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jennifer Berres Sells 2,358 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $638,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.