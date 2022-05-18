Head to Head Analysis: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) versus Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) and Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $69.86 million 12.47 -$139.30 million ($0.60) -6.58 Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 49.26 -$9.39 million ($0.04) -5.68

Oncotelic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncotelic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ImmunoGen and Oncotelic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.49%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -140.30% -82.39% -34.54% Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -101.27% -39.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

