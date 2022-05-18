Head-To-Head Comparison: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 36Kr alerts:

97.2% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 36Kr and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.63 -$13.88 million ($0.33) -2.38 Fiserv $16.23 billion 3.93 $1.33 billion $2.56 38.17

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -28.24% -28.63% -18.23% Fiserv 10.23% 12.05% 5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 36Kr and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 10 16 0 2.62

36Kr presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 662.39%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $126.96, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility and Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats 36Kr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.