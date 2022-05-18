Head-To-Head Comparison: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Petroleum and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Volatility & Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.69 $319.60 million $41.49 3.27 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.99 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.96

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.