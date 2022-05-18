Head-To-Head Comparison: SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Its Peers

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SoFi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 28.12% 5.27% 4.82%

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -8.60 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.37

SoFi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 8.63, suggesting that their average share price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 435 1661 1892 82 2.40

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 99.13%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 84.66%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SoFi Technologies competitors beat SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

