Head-To-Head Comparison: SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) vs. Its Competitors

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SOPHiA GENETICS to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors -4,043.00% -66.82% -29.84%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOPHiA GENETICS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors 1647 5716 11361 210 2.54

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 364.42%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million -$73.68 million -3.05 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.09

SOPHiA GENETICS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS rivals beat SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

