Head to Head Contrast: Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion N/A -$1.77 billion N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.69 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -3.98

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Risk & Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

