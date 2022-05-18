Head-To-Head Review: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and United Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.82 $7.76 million $2.76 6.71 United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.84 $13.58 million $3.58 8.80

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 27.09% N/A N/A United Bancshares 22.71% 10.65% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Ridge Financial Services and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

