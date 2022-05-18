Head-To-Head Survey: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -46.05% -16.25% -12.01% Hycroft Mining -100.07% N/A -47.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus price target of $1.62, indicating a potential upside of 213.92%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 1.79 -$56.71 million ($0.14) -3.68 Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 2.44 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.87

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

